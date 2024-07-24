AsiaOne exclusive: Journey into Hinduism at Sri Sivan Temple and Maha Shivaratri festival

Discover the vibrant tapestry of Hindu rituals and customs in Singapore through this episode of the video series Of Beliefs & Faiths.



Host Edward Choy delves into the Hindu faith at Sri Sivan Temple, where he converses with the chief priest and immerses himself in the Maha Shivaratri festival, a night-long celebration of Lord Shiva.

Witness the sacred rituals, including offerings to the consecrated fire and a ceremonial bathing of the deities with holy water.

Learn about the significance of milk in Hinduism, symbolising purity, as devotees bring milk offerings to the temple.

Join us in this captivating exploration of Hinduism.

