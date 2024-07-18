AsiaOne exclusive: Meet Jaya, the volunteer caretaker bringing joy to elderly residents

At 76, Jaya, affectionately known as Ah Huat, dedicates his time to caring for elderly residents at his block in Jalan Bukit Merah.

Fluent in multiple languages, Jaya befriends the seniors, gives out festive treats, and helps with their medical needs.

Jaya works together with social service organisations and dedicates himself to supporting the elderly.

He believes in the power of simple acts of service such as talking to them or taking them out for walks.

His story raises important questions about societal responsibility in caring for the elderly.

This story is part of AsiaOne's Ordinary People video series, which highlights ordinary individuals doing extraordinary things.

