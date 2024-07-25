AsiaOne exclusive: JC students share heartwarming experience volunteering at AWWA

In this touching video, a group of junior college (JC) students share their journey of volunteering at AWWA, an agency dedicated to supporting children with developmental needs, the elderly, families with complex social issues and persons with additional needs.

These dedicated students volunteer every Saturday for two hours, planning engaging activities such as slime-making to promote sensory therapy and social inclusion.

Initially hesitant, they quickly grew passionate about their volunteering after realising the residents are just like them.

Over the past three months, they've built meaningful connections, formed new friendships, and experienced the profound impact of their contributions.

They also encourage others to take the leap and start volunteering, highlighting the transformative power of giving back to the community.

This story is part of AsiaOne's Ordinary People video series, which highlights ordinary individuals doing extraordinary things.

