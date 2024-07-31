AsiaOne exclusive: Sheng Jie's inspiring journey from autism to artistic fame

Meet See Toh Sheng Jie, a 27-year-old artist living with autism.

Sheng Jie’s parents first noticed he was different from other children when he developed a deep fascination with dinosaurs.

This passion, combined with his condition, allowed him to delve into his interests, leading to artistic achievements.

Sheng Jie's dinosaur illustrations caught the attention of many, including Ho Ching, the wife of Singapore's former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

She purchased a clutch bag featuring Sheng Jie's dinosaur patterns and brought it on an official visit to the US in 2016.

Celebrating PWDs in Singapore

In the Spotlight is an AsiaOne video series that celebrates Singapore's persons with disabilities (PWDs) who, despite their challenges, lead fulfillinh, inspiring lives.

