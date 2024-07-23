AsiaOne exclusive: How Singaporeans are coping with the rising cost of living

In this episode of the video series 'What do you think?', AsiaOne explores how Singaporeans are navigating the rising cost of living.

In a recent AsiaOne survey of 1,200 Singaporeans, more than three in four respondents are worried about their expenses over the next six months.

The survey revealed that the most pressing issues are the increasing costs of food and transportation.

Many interviewees shared that they are reducing their daily expenses by eating out less and cutting back on shopping.

Some are actively taking advantage of government support programmes to manage their costs better.

Watch the full video to get a firsthand look at how Singaporeans are adapting to these economic challenges.

