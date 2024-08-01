AsiaOne exclusive: Why people fall victim to scams in Singapore

In this episode of our What do you think video series, AsiaOne delves into why people fall victim to scams in Singapore.

It highlights a recent AsiaOne survey from January 2024, revealing that 64% of the 1,918 respondents feel they're more likely to be scammed now as compared to a year ago.

About 3 in 10 of respondents have been victims of scams, and half of the respondents have not fallen for scams but know someone who has.

While, retirees, homemakers, and the unemployed are perceived to be at high risk, but 64% of respondents who were scam victims are actually employed.

The video explores possible reasons behind this vulnerability, such as greed, lack of knowledge, and complacency.

It also underscores the growing sophistication of scammers.

Watch the full video to understand the complexities of this issue.

