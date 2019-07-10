Baby boy's death could be due to 'unintentional suffocation' after mother fell asleep while breastfeeding

The 15-day-old baby boy was found unresponsive, with vomit residue on his cheeks, by his mother when she woke up about 1½ hours later.
PHOTO: The Straits Times file
Shaffiq Alkhatib
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The death of a 15-day-old baby boy could have been caused by "unintentional suffocation" after his mother nodded off while breastfeeding him in September last year.

She woke up about 1½ hours later and found the infant unresponsive with vomit residue on his cheeks.

Baby Nor Eilshan Emran Muhammad Nor Aszroy was pronounced dead in hospital about two hours later at around 5am on Sept 1 last year.

In an inquiry last week into his death, State Coroner Kamala Ponnampalam said there was no basis to suspect foul play in this case and added that his death was likely to have been the result of "unintentional suffocation".

As the medical cause of Nor Eilshan's death is unascertained, she said: "I am constrained to record an open verdict."

The mother's name was not revealed in court documents seen by The Straits Times.

The baby was born at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) on Aug 17 last year and a routine screening conducted that day revealed no abnormalities.

While still in hospital, the mother declined the nurses' offer to teach her how to breastfeed.

She said she had breastfed her firstborn, a daughter, who was then 17 months old.

In the ward, the nurses observed her breastfeeding Nor Eilshan and left when they saw that she was progressing well.

Senior nurse manager at KKH, Ms Teo Puay Ling, had said that there are two preferred breastfeeding techniques.

One is the "football hold" position where the baby is tucked under the mother's arm like a football.

The other is the "modified cradle hold", where the baby is held in the crook of the arm opposite the breast he is feeding from.

State Coroner Kamala said: "(Ms Teo) stated that (KKH) does not encourage the 'side-lying' method to avoid unintentional suffocation should the mother fall asleep during breastfeeding.

"Mothers may feel sleepy and doze off when the relaxing hormone oxytocin is released during breastfeeding... It is then important to have another person present to put the baby back in the cot if the mother falls asleep."

Both mother and son went to his maternal grandparents' home in Sengkang after they were discharged from KKH on Aug 20 last year.

Twelve days later, at around 1.30am, the mother fed Nor Eilshan with her left breast by using the side-lying method.

While doing so, she fell asleep with her left arm stretched out above her head and underneath a pillow.

When her husband woke up at around 3am to use the toilet, the noise woke her up.

She felt "something wet" as she moved her left hand to lift the baby and asked her husband to turn on the lights.

She then found her son unresponsive, with vomit and bloodstains on his swaddling cloth.

He was taken in an ambulance to Sengkang General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at around 5am.

Associate consultant forensic pathologist Belinda Lee had stated that his cause of death was "unascertained".

The post-mortem external examination also showed no internal or external injuries.

The state coroner said in her findings that according to Dr Lee, it was plausible that the baby had suffocated while his mother was asleep.

Dr Lee had also said suffocation can occur when an infant's nose and mouth becomes obstructed by pillows, bedding material or other people when they sleep together on the same bed.

This obstruction could then lead to a lack of oxygen supply, and death.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
breastfeeding babies Singapore courts

TRENDING

That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They&#039;re fund-raising for Children&#039;s Day
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They're fund-raising for Children's Day
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
This Singaporean female PI opens up about cheating myths and tell-tale signs
This Singaporean female PI opens up about cheating myths and tell-tale signs
Parents steal another kid&#039;s bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Parents steal another kid's bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Road
Boy, 3, taken to hospital after he got knocked down by car at Depot Road
&#039;Tastes like chestnut&#039;: Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
'Tastes like chestnut': Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
TVB actress Celine Ma attacked by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong
TVB actress Celine Ma attacked by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong
Baby boy&#039;s death could be due to &#039;unintentional suffocation&#039; after mother fell asleep while breastfeeding
Baby likely to have suffocated to death after mother fell asleep while breastfeeding
Wedding planners on the worst wedding behaviour they&#039;ve seen
Wedding planners on the worst wedding behaviour they've seen
Athena Chu&#039;s fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn&#039;t afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Athena Chu's fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn't afraid to tell her when she looks fat
After Nicholas Tse reveals love for Faye Wong, son Lucas says actor is absentee dad
After Nicholas Tse reveals love for Faye Wong, son Lucas says actor is absentee dad

LIFESTYLE

10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms &amp; other deals this week
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms & other deals this week
5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment
5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment
8 travel hacks to save money on last-minute travel
8 travel hacks to save money on last-minute travel
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer

Home Works

9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
She fractured her spine, but it doesn&#039;t stop her from kicking butt in movies
She fractured her spine, but it doesn't stop her from kicking butt in movies
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Man wrongly assumes his wife&#039;s face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it&#039;s safe
Man wrongly assumes his wife's face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it's safe

SERVICES