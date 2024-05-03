Bakery files police report after woman, upset at not getting desired seat, throws hot cocoa onto countertop

When she was told that the seat she wanted was taken and that she had to sit somewhere else, one woman lost her cool and threw the hot cocoa she had just ordered on the countertop.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, happened on Wednesday (May 1) afternoon at The Homme Baker, a bakery cafe in Queenstown. It filed a police report the next day.

On the day of the incident, the bakery shared the CCTV footage in an Instagram story, seeking help to identify the woman so it could make a police report and file claims for any damage to its equipment.

"This customer threw her scalding hot cocoa on our countertop and all over our electricals, potentially causing damage to our POS (point-of-sale) equipment," the bakery wrote.

It added that the woman had supposedly gotten upset after being told that the four counter seats were occupied and she had to sit at the communal area outside.

"She also used [an] expletive... on one of our bakers. We do not tolerate such abusive language or behaviour towards any of our staff."

'Did not apologise or show any remorse'

The post was later deleted, but the bakery shared another Instagram story with updates on Thursday.

It said that the woman has been identified, a police report lodged and that she wrote in to them.

"We were sadly disappointed that she did not apologise or show any remorse for her behaviour . As such, we will leave it to the authorities to investigate the incident and will abide by any decision and outcome," the bakery wrote.

They added: "In the interest of her personal online safety, we have also decided not to disclose her name or socials and to voluntarily take down our previous posts, since we have already achieved our objective of identifying her.

"We would like to remind everyone to engage in a civil discourse on this very important issue on treating our F&B service staff with respect and kindness and not to post any hateful speech."

