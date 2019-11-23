Bangladeshi worker dies after being caught between barricades and rotating crane at Sengkang worksite

SINGAPORE - A 37-year-old Bangladeshi worker died in an accident at a construction site in Sengkang on Friday morning (Nov 22), the second reported fatal accident at the site this year.

He was caught between metal barricades and the counterweight of a crawler crane when the crane rotated, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

The site developer is the Housing Board, while the contractor is Ken-Pal. The worker was employed by construction firm He Zhan.

He was taken unconscious to Sengkang General Hospital, where he later died, said the police. They were alerted to the industrial accident at 339 Anchorvale Road at about 9am.

MOM said that it has instructed Ken-Pal to stop all lifting operations in the worksite. The ministry and the police are investigating the incident.

When contacted, Ken-Pal declined to comment as the matter is still under investigation.

This is the second reported industrial accident at the Sengkang construction site this year. In March, a 36-year-old man, an Indian national, was killed after he was struck by a sheet pile at the worksite.

MOM said the occupier of the worksite then was Ken-Pal, while the worker was employed by Harris Construction.