Body found floating under Sengkang bridge

The man found floating in Sengkang canal was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOTO: The New Paper reader
Cheow Sue-Ann
The New Paper

The body of a man in a blue T-shirt was found floating face-down in the canal under the Sengkang West Avenue bridge yesterday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The New Paper that upon receiving a call for assistance, SCDF rescue officers retrieved the body from the water.

It added that the man was pronounced dead at the scene by SCDF paramedics.

The canal that the body was found in is near Layar LRT station in Sengkang.

A passer-by, Mr Amit Jain, 47, a consultant, told TNP he was walking back home from his usual morning jog when he spotted two policemen setting up police cordons.

When he looked down into the canal, he saw a man in a blue shirt with black hair floating in the water.

The police said that they were alerted to the case of unnatural death at about 6.39am, and investigations are ongoing.

Mr Jain said: "I did not notice the body when I was first passing by the area, but on my way back, I saw two policemen.

"(The body) was face down, I could not tell what age he was."

Mr Jain said he stopped briefly but saw more policemen arrive, along with the paramedics.

He said: "It was quite a ghastly sight and not what you expect to see on a routine run." 

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

Body found floating under Sengkang bridge
