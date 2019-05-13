Boy, 5, injured after slipper gets caught in Jewel Changi Airport's escalator

A boy suffered abrasions to his toes on Saturday (May 11) night after his slipper was caught in an escalator at Jewel Changi Airport.

The 5-year-old had been travelling with his family from level one to basement one.

It is unclear how his slipper got caught in the edge of the escalator, causing his right foot to get trapped in the machinery.

The boy held back his tears while he waited for help, a witness surnamed Lee told Lianhe Wanbao.

As 50 or so passers-by surrounded the family, airport security officers and escalator technicians rushed to the child's aid.

"I was standing a little too far away to see how they rescued him," Lee said. "I saw the escalator edge being pried open, which may be how the technicians freed his foot."

The moment the boy was rescued, a man, who's believed to be his father, carried him to a nearby bench.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force also arrived shortly after to assess the boy's injuries.

Jewel opened on April 17 to much fanfare but it has recently been affected by water leak issues.

