Budget 2020 to be delivered on Feb 18

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat will unveils the annual Budget in Parliament on Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the date in a statement on Wednesday (Jan 1).

Live television and radio coverage of the Budget will be available.

A live webcast will also be available on the Singapore Budget website, MOF said.

MOF said that the ongoing public feedback exercise is set to conclude on Jan 10, 2020 and it thanked Singaporeans for giving their views through Government feedback agency Reach or various feedback sessions.

The public can still give feedback to the ministry through the Singapore Budget website at www.singaporebudget.gov.sg, the Reach Budget microsite at www.reach.gov.sg/budget2020 and Reach's social media channels on Facebook and Instagram.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.