Man, 24, arrested for alleged loanshark harassment in Bukit Batok

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Sunday (Jan 11) for his alleged involvement in a case of loanshark harassment in Bukit Batok.

The alleged crime took place at about 6.25pm at a residential unit along Bukit Batok Street 33, the police said on Monday (Jan 12).

A photograph of the scene provided by the police shows the main gate of the victim's unit splashed with red paint. The main door was also affected.

The suspect was identified by officers from Jurong Police Division through follow-up investigations and with the aid of police cameras.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he is also believed to be involved in other similar cases of loanshark harassment island-wide., the police added.

He will be charged in court on Tuesday (Jan 13).

The offence of loanshark harassment carries a penalty of imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to $50,000.

In addition, those found guilty may receive up to six strokes of the cane.

[[nid:727825]]

editor@asiaone.com