Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed

PHOTO: Facebook/Raizee Saad
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
A recent avian burglary in Telok Blangah fowled fouled up when a bird-brained thief remembered to cover his head — but not his face.

According to a Facebook post by the victim, Raizee Saad, the incident took place between 4am and 5am on Oct 19.

In CCTV footage uploaded by Raizee, a man in a white shirt could be seen walking down a corridor and peering into several birdcages. With his shirt pulled over his head, about half of the man's face was exposed.

After looking around furtively, he grabbed a birdcage and left the scene.

Posted by Raizee Saad on Saturday, October 19, 2019

Not satisfied with just one bird, the man returned shortly to steal another. This time around, his shirt had slipped down and his face was fully exposed.

Photo: Facebook/Raizee Saad

Raizee said that the man had stolen his birds on six previous occasions, but this was the first time that he managed to capture footage of the thief's face.

A police report has been made regarding the matter.

