Cabby allegedly challenges man to fight after nearly hitting him and his pregnant wife at Hougang

PHOTO: Stomp
Farah Daley
Stomp

The police are looking into a dispute between a taxi driver and man that happened at a carpark at Block 684 Hougang Avenue 8 on Wednesday night (Jan 1).

Stomp contributor Anonymous told Stomp that he and his wife were crossing a road to get to a coffee shop at Block 684 for dinner at about 8.55pm.

"While we were crossing the road, a taxi made a fast left turn into the carpark without indicating and almost hit us," the Stomp contributor said.

"It frightened my wife who is pregnant.

"I then approached the cabby once he parked his taxi and politely asked him what would have happened if he had hit me or my wife.

"He said it didn't happen so there's no 'if' but I responded that if there's no 'what if', it would be too late.

"He subsequently scolded me 'k****a' and jio me to fight at a nearby lift lobby.

"I told him if he wanted to fight, we should do it at the carpark but he said he was scared there were cameras around."

Fearing for his and his wife's safety, the Stomp contributor called the police.

He provided Stomp with the same details he gave to the police in his report.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed a report was lodged and are looking into the matter.

More about
Taxis police

TRENDING

f(x)&#039;s Amber Liu speaks out on dark side of K-pop and bandmate Sulli&#039;s death: &#039;I miss her a lot&#039;
f(x)'s Amber Liu speaks out on dark side of K-pop and bandmate Sulli's death: 'I miss her a lot'
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Joey Wong an &#039;ugly duckling&#039; and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
Joey Wong an 'ugly duckling' and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
It took 9 years, but this Malaysian man lost 85kg and reclaimed his life
It took 9 years, but this Malaysian man lost 85kg and reclaimed his life
Sengkang resident&#039;s $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Sengkang resident's $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Family served uncooked chicken due to faulty steam oven at Lao Huo Tang restaurant
Family served uncooked chicken due to faulty steam oven at Lao Huo Tang restaurant
Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
What you really should watch to invest well in the stock market
What you really should watch to invest well in the stock market
Groom exposes bride&#039;s affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Get Out!! Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng&#039;s granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng's granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken &amp; other deals this week
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken & other deals this week
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year&#039;s resolution
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution

Home Works

5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment

SERVICES