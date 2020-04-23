Capri by Fraser Changi City hotel staff make creative video on good hygiene practices

One of the good things to come out of the current circuit breaker period is that it appears to be unleashing the creative potential of some people.

Hotel staff members at Capri by Fraser Changi City produced their own video demonstrating good hygiene practices. It has earned the praises of netizens.

A Stomp contributor said: "I came across this video on Facebook!

"It's very creative during this coronavirus pandemic period."

In the video, the staff use clever camera tricks to demonstrate important practices including wearing masks, using hand sanitiser and washing their hands.

Check it out below.

#dontrushchallenge by frontliners of Capri by Fraser, Changi City Singapore ❤ Side note : Ensure to always practice... Posted by Athira Qistina Adzhari on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

