Car catches fire in Choa Chu Kang multi-storey carpark, flames lick 2 cars parked alongside

One of the cars' hood is open and burnt beyond recognition, with most of its metal casing having melted away.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Clement Yong
The Straits Times

A car caught fire while parked in a multi-storey carpark in Choa Chu Kang on Saturday morning (Jan 4), charring at least two cars parked alongside it.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said there were no reported injuries from the vehicle fire that happened at 3am.

Photos appear to show the flame originating from the third storey of Block 541A, Choa Chu Kang Street 52. Bits of the cement infrastructure near the affected cars have fallen onto the ground, with at least two bigger plates landing on a third BMW.

SCDF said its officers extinguished the fire using two water jets and two compressed air-foam backpacks. It is investigating the cause of the mishap.

The Straits Times understands that the police are not currently involved.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

