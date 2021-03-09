Car goes up in flames at Geylang Serai market carpark

Plumes of smoke rising from Geylang Serai market attracted the attention of passers-by on Saturday (Mar 6) afternoon.

The reason for the sight? A car that caught fire in the market's multi-storey carpark.

In videos circulating on social media, the vehicle was seen being engulfed by a blaze as loud popping sounds were heard.

Another clip showed firefighters arriving at the scene to put out the fire.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at 5.15pm that day and the fire was extinguished with a hose reel.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

