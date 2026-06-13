Instant karma? Car attempts to skip queue along Causeway, gets hit by passing bus

A multi-vehicle collision occurred after a Singapore-registered car swerved into a bus lane, crashed into a bus, and then collided with two other vehicles on the Causeway on Thursday (June 12).

The incident took place at about 11.20am on the Malaysian side of the Causeway, heading towards Singapore, according to Oriental Daily.

A dashcam video of the accident shared on Facebook shows a grey sedan veering out of its lane into the rightmost lane before colliding with a bus.

The impact left the car wedged between vehicles.

Footage of the aftermath shared online also shows a Singapore-registered black Mercedes that was affected by the collision.

Johor Bahru South police said that preliminary investigations show that a grey sedan had suddenly veered from the car lane into the bus lane and collided head-on with a bus travelling straight, reported Oriental Daily.

The impact left the right side of the sedan damaged, the police said, adding that following the collision, the car skidded and went on to crash into two other Singapore-registered vehicles in the left lane.

Police said all drivers involved have lodged reports, and that there are no reported injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com