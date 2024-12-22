Cats abandoned in Bedok flat jump out from window to escape - but not all survived

About 20 cats are believed to have been abandoned in a flat filled with garbage.

Netizen Deng shared in a Facebook group on Dec 19 that a resident of 147 Bedok Reservoir Road had found a dead kitten at the foot of the block.

On the same night of Dec 16, Deng found a gray kitten curled up behind a pillar.

"When I took the injured kitten to the vet, I found out that it had fallen from a height," she revealed, adding that it was not the first time cats were found at the foot of the block - one was found dead on Dec 11.

Deng and a few others went floor by floor to search for the unit the cats could have jumped from. They also notified NParks and SPCA.

"While I was waiting for the authorities to come and take the cats away for investigation, another cat fell in front of me and blood was coming out of its mouth," said Deng.

She looked up and saw two other cats sitting on a window sill.

The authorities, with the help of a locksmith, gained access to the flat, which was in a deplorable condition. The living room was filled with garbage, the floor covered with faeces and urine. There were cats in the flat.

"Because they couldn't open the windows, the authorities had to catch the cats in the dark," said Deng.

"They eventually rescued 12 cats and found three cat carcasses, suspected to have starved to death."

