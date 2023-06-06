Caught red-handed: Man finds Grab driver eating at coffeeshop after long wait for ride

Ever waited a long time for your ride to arrive and wondered what your driver was doing?

Former radio deejay Abdul Karim Sadali, better known as KC Champion, found his driver eating dinner at a coffeeshop near the pick-up point.

In a Facebook post last Saturday (June 3), KC shared that he had booked a GrabCar Premium ride for his mother as he was "kinda tired to drive her home".

But after a seven-minute wait, the ride-hailing app showed that the vehicle had not moved at all.

Giving the driver the benefit of doubt, KC came up with various scenarios the driver could be stuck in.

"Maybe driver go toilet bad stomachache. Maybe one of his wheel punctured. Maybe bad traffic jam [sic]," he wrote and also cracked a joke: "Maybe inside his vehicle got ghost".

Not wanting to wait any longer, he decided to drive his mother to the Grab driver's location so he could find out what had happened.

Lo and behold, he saw the driver leaving a coffeeshop.

"As I always assumed (because this wasn’t my first experience), the driver [was] just wasting time enjoying his dinner and waiting for me to cancel his booking so that I [would] get the fine instead and he could profit from it," KC wrote.

For GrabCar Premium, passengers will have to pay a $4 cancellation fee if they cancel the ride after three minutes of the scheduled pick-up time.

KC said he also recorded the whole incident, from the moment he left the carpark to the moment he caught the driver leaving the coffeeshop and entering his vehicle.

"The moment I saw him entering his vehicle, I quickly left my driver seat and confronted him while showing him my active Grab booking," he recounted, adding that the driver was "stunned".

"Sir, I don’t know," the driver's replied as he cancelled the booking and left the scene.

"I’m sure there are many times consumers have to cancel bookings because of the waiting time," KC said.

AsiaOne has reached out to Grab and KC for more details.

Driver temporarily suspended: Grab

A Grab spokesperson told 8world that the company has since temporarily suspended the driver.

After looking into the driver's records, Grab said they had grounds to believe that the driver deliberately did not go to the pick-up point.

The spokesperson added that the company has steps in place to protect the interests of passengers and prevent driver-partners from engaging in similar wrongdoings.

Grab also monitors any suspicious delays between driver-partners and will take action if necessary.

Apart from that, the company's cancellation policy ensures passengers won't be fined if drivers do not arrive within three minutes of their scheduled time.

Drivers have the option to go offline if they need to take a break, Grab added.

