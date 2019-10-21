CEA slaps $30,000 fine, 12 months' suspension on property agent for faking offers to get bigger commission

SINGAPORE - A property agent has been fined $30,000 and suspended for 12 months for faking offers and counteroffers in a private property transaction in a bid to get a bigger commission for himself at the expense of his client.

It is the highest sentence meted out so far to a property agent by the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA), the statutory board that regulates the real estate agency industry.

In a statement on Monday (Oct 21), the CEA said Ngu Ping Chuan James Ethan of PropNex Realty behaved unprofessionally and unethically while facilitating the purchase of a condominium unit in the eastern part of Singapore between 2016 and 2017.

The 39-year-old failed to represent his client's best interest and instead prioritised his own profit from commissions, the CEA said.

"Ngu's wrongful conduct caused his client to suffer a loss or disadvantage of about $20,000 to $30,000."

In 2016, Ngu was engaged by a client to look for a condominium unit in the eastern part of Singapore that is more than 800 sq ft in size with a selling price of about $900,000.

They viewed a unit in March 2017 that had a price tag of $1.04 million.

The seller's agent told Ngu that the seller was willing to let go of the property at $1.02 million, but Ngu did not tell his client about the offer because he wanted a commission of 2.5 to 3 per cent and the seller was willing to pay only 1 per cent commission to him.

Instead, Ngu told his client that the property was valued at $1.18 million and asked the client to make an offer of $1.06 million. The client did not make the offer.

Subsequently, he lied to his client that the seller had made a counteroffer of $1.04 million. Ngu also lied to the seller's agent that his client had offered to buy the property for $1.04 million and asked for a higher commission for himself.