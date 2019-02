CGH and doctor found guilty of negligence in cancer diagnosis

Changi General Hospital (CGH) has been found negligent in a case where its lack of a proper system led to the delayed diagnosis of cancer in a patient.

Instead of the lung cancer being detected at an early stage, it was diagnosed only after it had spread to a lymph node.

Ms Noor Azlin Abdul Rahman, 39, is now fighting Stage IV cancer that has progressed to her brain.

Had the condition been diagnosed earlier, "we find it unlikely that the lung cancer would have progressed to Stage IIA", the Court of Appeal said.

Ms Noor Azlin had appealed after losing her case in February last year against the hospital and three of its doctors for negligence.

Yesterday, the Court of Appeal exonerated two emergency department doctors but found both the specialist, who attended to Ms Noor Azlin in 2007, and the hospital, negligent in their care of the patient.

The court said respiratory specialist Imran Mohamed Noor should not have discharged the patient when he was not certain that her suspected infection had cleared. He should have scheduled a follow-up consultation.

Ms Noor Azlin had gone to the hospital's emergency department on various occasions in 2007, 2010 and 2011.

She had been referred to Dr Imran by the emergency department in 2007 for an "opacity" in her lungs. He diagnosed her condition as an infection and told her to return if she had further problems.

Justice Andrew Phang, who delivered the court's judgment, said Dr Imran was "the last in line" examining the patient.

He said: "There would have been no one else who would have been in a better position to conduct the necessary follow-up action."

The court also said it could not be proven that Ms Noor Azlin had cancer at that time.

But it said Dr Imram should have been more cautious and scheduled a repeat consultation, even if the patient was asymptomatic.

The court was far more scathing about the hospital's "serious inadequacies" in ensuring proper follow-up procedures for patients.

Ms Noor Azlin had X-rays taken in 2010 and 2011, and both times, the radiologist recommended follow-up consultations.

The court said it had "grave concerns" over how the radiological reports were treated.

It found "no record whatsoever of the senior doctor who had supposedly reviewed the radiological reports and who made the clinical decision" not to recall the patient.

FOLLOW-UP

The hospital's procedures allow two senior doctors to decide against the radiologist's recommendation of a follow-up. But the hospital did not require a record of who these doctors were and the reasons for their decisions.

As a result, not only did the patient not know about the decision, the court said, but "more worryingly... any doctor further down the line would have no reference against which to check why such a decision was made".

It said such a lack of accountability was unacceptable.

The court also criticised the hospital for treating the patient's problem as an isolated incident each time she turned up. Otherwise, the doctors seeing her later would know that the "opacity" in her lung had not been resolved as expected.

The court told CGH "to consider the possibility of settlement in the interests of expediency and resolution" as Ms Noor Azlin "will continue to face physical and emotional challenges as a result of her medical condition, and we think that an amicable settlement will assist the appellant in achieving some sense of closure and allow her to focus on battling her cancer and recovering as best as she can".

Her lawyer, Mr Vijay Kumar Rai of Engelin Teh Practice, said she broke down when she heard the court judgment in her favour.

She had had difficulty breathing and had been admitted to CGH on Monday but has since been discharged.

