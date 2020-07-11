Chua Chu Kang GRC: PAP leads PSP with 59% of votes in GE2020 sample count

Sample results for Chua Chu Kang GRC for GE2020 People's Action Party (PAP) 59% Progress Singapore Party (PSP) 41%

The People's Action Party is leading the Progress Singapore Party in Chua Chu Kang GRC for GE2020, according to the sample count.

PAP currently has 59 per cent of the votes, compared to PSP’s 41 per cent.

The PAP team consists of Gan Kim Yong, Low Yen Ling, Don Wee and Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim while PSP’s candidates are Francis Yuen, Abdul Rahman Mohamad, Choo Shaun Ming and Dr Tan Meng Wah.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress. The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast ‘live’ on television.

From the PAP team, Gan and Low are incumbent MPs of Chua Chu Kang GRC, while Wee and Zhulkarnain are standing for election for the first time. The PSP candidates are all newcomers to politics with the exception of Abdul Rahman, who was part of the Singapore Democratic Alliance team that contested in Tampines GRC in 2006.

Chua Chu Kang GRC has 106,693 voters.

In 2015, PAP won Chua Chu Kang GRC by 76.89 per cent against the People's Power Party.

This article will be updated with the final result when it is announced.

