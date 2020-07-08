Class of GE2020: What the candidates' yearbook descriptions would be like

The class of GE2020 is the largest ever with 192 candidates and there are quite a few colourful characters among them.

With the campaigning period almost over, it'll soon be time to say goodbye to some of them.

To commemorate the 'great' times we've had with them over the last few weeks, we've put together a little something that's tongue-in-cheek to remember this year's most memorable candidates.

So if they were all students in the same class, here's what we think their GE2020 Yearbook descriptions would be.

Prom Queen: Nicole Seah

PHOTO: Facebook/ Nicole Seah 佘雪玲, Edwin Koo

'Coz she's smart, eloquent, pretty, and kind.

Prom King: Baey Yam Keng

PHOTO: Facebook/ Baey Yam Keng 马炎庆

'Coz he's our bae and the Keng.

Class Monitor: Dr Jamus Lim

PHOTO: Facebook/ The Workers' Party

'Coz he's smart, eloquent, and everybody loves him, right? Except maybe the folks at the People's Action Party.

Class Jock: Tan Chuan-Jin

PHOTO: Facebook/ Elvin Ching

He's even got his own 'running man' PSD template!

Class Loner: Cheang Peng Wah

PHOTO: Facebook/ Cheang Peng Wah

'Coz he prefers to do it independently.

PHOTO: Facebook/ Tan Jee Say 陳如斯, PSP

For joining the Singapore Democratic Party and Progress Singapore Party respectively at the eleventh hour

MC King: Kenneth Jeyaretnam

PHOTO: Facebook/ The Reform Party

'Coz he's been serving his mandatory 14-day stay-home notice since returning from the UK on June 25.

The Misunderstood: Dr Chee Soon Juan

PHOTO: Facebook/ Chee Soon Juan 徐顺全

'Coz he's not wired to be "thinking and speaking on some serious issue while carrying a smile".

The Gutsy One: Liyana Dhamirah

PHOTO: Red Dot United

For being one of the first few candidates to speak up for Raeesah Khan.

Best Benchwarmer: Xie Yao Quan

PHOTO: The Straits Times

For holding himself up adequately after being called to the match a few minutes into the game

Most Likely to Fail Mother Tongue Oral: Charles Yeo

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/zaobaosg

'Coz of this.

Most Likely to Become a Social Media Influencer: Dr Tan Cheng Bock

PHOTO: Facebook/ Progress Singapore Party

'Coz he's a hypebeast.

