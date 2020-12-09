COE premiums now at an all-year high for all private car categories

CAT Premium Change Quota No. of bids A $40,714 ▲ $3,024 978 1,620 B $45,012 ▲ $3,911 1,035 1,712 C $32,889 ▲ $2,555 368 599 E $45,510 ▲ $4,007 464 722

In the first round of bidding for December, Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices rose across all categories, climbing to new all-year highs. Residual demand from the 11.11 discounts offered last month may have contributed to the rise in premiums for this bidding round.

This can be seen in the jump in the bids received for both Cat A and Cat B. Get data on past COE bidding exercises at our COE bidding results page.

Cat A COE - Premiums jump $3,024

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Premiums for Cat A, for cars up to 1,600cc in engine capacity and with an output of no more than 130bhp, increased by $3,024 (8.0 per cent) to end at $40,714 this bidding round.

Premiums for Cat A are now at an all-year high. The last bidding round that saw premiums rise to such heights for Cat A was in the first bidding round of January 2018. Premiums for the category now stand at 20.1% above the 12-month trailing average.

The number of unsuccessful bids this round exceeded the available quota by 66%. This figure has averaged 53 per cent for Cat A in the last 12 months.

Cat B COE - Premiums jump $3,911

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Premiums for Cat B, for larger cars with more than 130bhp or engine displacements larger than 1,600cc, likewise climbed upwards this bidding session. With premiums climbing by $3,911 (9.5 per cent) and ending at $45,012, premiums for Cat B are likewise at an all-year high.

Premiums have not risen this high for Cat B since the first round of bidding on May 2019, where they reached $48,010.

This climb sees the premium for this bidding round climbing 19.7 per cent higher than the average for premiums of the last 12 months. The total number of unsuccessful bids this round exceeded the quota available by 61 per cent, which is higher than the 12-month average of 51 per cent.

Cat C COE - Premiums rebound after two-month drop

Premiums for Cat C, for goods vehicles and buses, increased by $2,555 (8.4 per cent) to end at $32,889.

Cat E COE - Premiums climb to a new high this year

PHOTO: sgCarMart

In Cat E, the open category, premiums rose by $4,007 (15.2 per cent), closing at $45,510, raising them to a new high for 2020. The premium for this bidding round now stands at 19.4 per cent above the 12-month trailing average.

The number of unsuccessful bids this round exceeded the available quota by 56 per cent. The 12-month trailing average for this figure is 54 per cent. *The 12-month trailing average only takes into consideration the months wherein there was active COE bidding.

Prevailing quota premium