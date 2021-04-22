COE premiums rise across all categories for the third consecutive session

CAT Premium Change Quota No. of bids A $49,640 ▲ $4,040 890 1,290 B $61,190 ▲ $8,881 956 1,585 C $44,001 ▲ $7,867 262 441 E $62,100 ▲ $9,900 303 633

In the second round of bidding for April, Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices rose across all private car categories. This marks the third bidding round in which COE prices have risen across all private car categories.

More buyers could have been persuaded to make their purchases this round, in anticipation of further price increases expected in the coming quarter as a result of the recently announced

The approaching increase in VES surcharges may also have motivated more looking to purchase larger vehicles, which would typically fall into Cat B and E, to do so now, and could explain the larger jump in the categories this bidding session.

Cat A COE - $4,040 jump in premiums this session

