COE supply to shrink across all categories for third consecutive quarter

The supply of Certificates Of Entitlement (COE) for the August to October 2021 quota period is set to drop across all car categories, marking the third quarter in which COE supply has dropped across all categories.



This is in line with sgCarMart's projection conducted in June, in which we predicted a 6 per cent, 4 per cent, and 14 per cent drop in COE supply for Cat A, Cat B, and Cat E respectively.

An average of 4,659 COEs will be available for bidding each month in the coming quarter, a fall from the average of 5,334 available in the quarter from May to July 2021, the Land Transport Authority announced on July 14, 2021.



The COE supply for Cat A cars (up to 1,600cc and 130bhp) will average 1,605, down from the current average of 1,657.



Meanwhile, the COE supply for Cat B (above 1,600cc or 130bhp) will average 1,541, down from the current average of 1,618.



COE supply for Cat E will see the most significant fall, from the current monthly average of 517 down to 394 for the August-October period. COEs in this category can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but end up almost exclusively for bigger cars.



Commercial vehicle COE bidders will have an average of 230 certificates a month in the next quarter, down from the 314 of this current quarter. A provision of 0.25 per cent per annum growth for Category C vehicles based on the Category C vehicle population as at Dec 31, 2020 has been made.



The motorcycle COE supply will contract from 1,228 to 889.



The next quota announcement for the bidding period of November 2021 to January 2022 will be made in October 2021.