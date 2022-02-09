ComfortDelGro to raise its taxi fares come March 2022

Singapore's largest taxi operator ComfortDelGro has announced that it will be raising its fares starting from March 1, 2022.

The firm's first fare hike in more than a decade will come into effect on 6.00am on March 1, and will see flagdown fares rising by $0.20 across the firm's entire fleet of taxis.

This means the flagdown fare of the Hyundai i40 taxi will increase from $3.70 to $3.90, while that of Toyota Prius, Hyundai Ioniq, Kona, as well as LimoCab and MaxiCabs will increase from $3.90 to $4.10.

There will also be a $0.02 increase for the distance-timed rates from $0.22 to $0.24 for every 400m (or 350m after 10km) for normal taxis, and a $0.03 increase from $0.30 to $0.33 for limousines.

Finally, a $0.02 increase from $0.22 to $0.24 for every 45 seconds of waiting time will be applied for normal taxis, and a $0.03 increase from $0.30 to $0.33 for limousines.

This adjustment means the fare for a 10km off-peak normal taxi trip is estimated to increase by 7.7 per cent or $0.84 from $10.98 to $11.82.

ComfortDelGro states that the fare hike has been undertaken in consideration of the adverse impact the Covid-19 has had on the income of its cab drivers, even with the Government's relief efforts and the $206.5 million worth of rental waivers that the company has been extending to hirers since the start of the pandemic.

Expect similar fare hikes to come from rival fleet operators soon.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.