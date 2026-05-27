Community spirit brings meaning to Hari Raya Haji celebration, says Rahayu Mahzam

Muslims in Singapore gathered at mosques across the country for Hari Raya Haji prayers on Wednesday (May 27).

The occasion, which commemorates the completion of the haj pilgrimage and honours Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice, highlights and strengthens the spirit of the community here, said Minister of State for Health and Ministry of Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam.

Speaking to the media after a morning prayer session at Assyakirin Mosque, she thanked everyone involved in prayer arrangements islandwide.

"I know that there were some challenges that we faced with regards to the korban operations, but I'm glad to see that partners are coming together," Rahayu said.

"I think it is how we address some of these issues together as a community that matters."

Korban is an Islamic ritual of slaughtering a livestock animal for sacrifice.

Four mosques had experienced a disruption to their korban arrangements as export approval from Australian authorities was not obtained in time, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) on May 23.

Local korban operator The Meat Brothers said it was offering affected individuals three options: modified korban performed in Australia, with the meat sent directly to participating Muslims; korban performed in Indonesia's Medan through the operator's local partners, with the meat shared with eligible beneficiaries and the local community; or, a full refund.

Rahayu added that SalamSG's overseas korban initiative for Palestinians in Gaza had also received about 5,000 orders this year.

"I hope that this is something that we can continue to build together as a community," she said.

"Occasions like this is a way for us to strengthen our bonds and I'm very heartened by the support from all the partners here, the mosque partners, the volunteers, as well as the community in bringing a lot of meaning to this celebration."

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim similarly emphasised the importance of community in his Hari Raya Haji message on May 26.

Associate Professor Faishal, who is with Singapore pilgrims in Saudi Arabia for this year's haj, said he hoped the occasion will remind celebrants to continue caring for one another and move forward together.

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