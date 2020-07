The Ministry of Health has preliminarily confirmed an additional 178 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore today (July 12), the majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

There is one community case, a Singaporean, as well as one imported case who had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be released tonight.

