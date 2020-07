The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported 202 new coronavirus cases in Singapore today (July 18).

Of these, seven cases are from within the community — five Singaporeans/PRs and two Work Pass holders, with a majority of cases being Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

There are also eight imported cases that have been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

