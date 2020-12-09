Coronavirus: Singapore and China pledge health partnership for future pandemics

Singapore and its largest trading partner China on Tuesday (Dec 8) pledged to enhance cooperation on public health well beyond the Covid-19 pandemic, with officials in the city state saying the pact was vital to dealing with future crises.

Taking part in the annual meeting of the Joint Council of Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC), officials led by Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and the Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng discussed a range of issues from climate change to the reopening of borders.

During the virtual meeting, the two countries signed a “landmark number” of 10 accords – higher than the nine agreements signed in 2019, the local broadcaster CNA said.

Analysts said the number of agreements reflected balmy ties between Asia’s biggest economy and Singapore – a far cry from the friction between them in 2016 and 2017.

The annual forum followed visits to Singapore this year by China’s number one diplomat, State Councillor Yang Jiechi, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Two agreements on Tuesday were to do with public health.

Singapore’s Ministry of Health struck a pact with its Chinese counterpart, the National Health Commission, to prevent and control communicable and noncommunicable diseases and cooperate on health promotion and primary health care.

The countries also renewed a 2013 memorandum of understanding that allows health researchers to work at institutions involved in disease prevention and control.

Singapore’s Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, among 10 cabinet ministers who took part in the meeting alongside Heng, was quoted by CNA as saying that Tuesday’s agreements would be useful well beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There will be new pandemics so it’s important to establish this collaboration platform between Singapore and China so we can continue to cooperate and develop capabilities,” Gan said.

Writing on Facebook, Heng – the presumptive successor to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong – said this year’s JCBC meeting was of “special significance” as it was being held on the 30th anniversary of formal bilateral ties between the countries and “despite the challenges brought about by Covid-19”.

The addition of public health care cooperation to the meeting’s agenda was “timely given the pandemic and as we tackle the common challenge of our ageing populations”, said Heng, who is also Singapore’s finance minister.

Tomorrow, I will be co-chairing the 16th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) with PRC Vice Premier Han Zheng.... Posted by Heng Swee Keat on Monday, December 7, 2020

Among the agreements struck was a pact for biomedical companies from Singapore and the Suzhou Industrial Park in China – a joint development between the two countries – to cooperate in areas such as commercialisation of products, CNA said.

That pact will also facilitate the testing of new concepts in a free-trade zone in Jiangsu province, giving Singapore firms from the sector the chance to spread their wings beyond their home market.

In the area of climate change, the countries signed an enhanced memorandum of understanding first reached in 2018 that will boost, among other things, cooperation in zero waste initiatives and the exchange of best practices in carbon pricing.

Connectivity between the countries was also on the agenda.

“To recover from this crisis, Vice-Premier Han and I also discussed how to strengthen connectivity between Singapore and China,” Heng wrote on Facebook.

“We expressed willingness to discuss ideas to open up borders, and restore normal people-to-people exchanges, at an appropriate time.”

Had a bilateral call with Vice Premier Han Zheng before the start of our virtual JCBC meeting. We last spoke on the... Posted by Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Dylan Loh, assistant professor of public policy and global affairs at the Nanyang Technological University, said the agreements showed the city state was a “willing partner and supporter” of Beijing’s efforts to contain the pandemic even as other countries criticised China’s handling of the virus.

The academic, who closely watches Sino-Singapore ties, said the relationship seemed “so far away” from when ties were tested in 2016.

Then, the Singapore government came under heavy pressure for failing to publicly back Beijing in its legal battle with the Philippines over the disputed South China Sea.

In the same year, nine armoured vehicles en route back to Singapore from regular military exercises in Taiwan were temporarily impounded in Hong Kong, heralding one of the frostiest episodes between the city state and Beijing.

National University of Singapore political scientist Chong Ja Ian said Beijing was likely to appreciate the fresh accords struck on Tuesday given that it was a “highly visible” instance of “uncoerced” cooperation between itself and one of its neighbours.

That stood in contrast to accusations China has faced from the outgoing Donald Trump administration in the United States of being a regional bully.

Chong said there were strong incentives for both sides to advance economic cooperation in the wake of the pandemic. “Singapore, on one hand, has seen much slower economic growth. China, on the other, is also seeing its economy mature,” he said.

The Singapore government is expecting full-year growth to come in at a range of between -6 and -6.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, China has seen its economy rebound with what Singapore bank OCBC called a “first in, first out” recovery. China’s economy is expected to grow by two per cent this year.

Chong said the test for the robustness of the relationship between both countries would “be if and when the US and Singapore try to enhance their bilateral collaboration, especially in areas beyond economics, then the key question will be how Beijing reacts”.

Loh said the central role of younger Singaporean ministers at the JCBC meeting was testament to Prime Minister Lee’s efforts to bring them to the fore in shepherding ties with China.

Among the 10 ministers who accompanied Heng were Minister for Environment and Sustainability Grace Fu, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung and Manpower Minister Josephine Teo – all members of the so-called 4G or “fourth generation” leaders in the ruling People’s Action Party.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.