Coronavirus: Singapore to put together assistance package for China, confident Beijing can weather crisis

Singapore on Monday announced it would put together an assistance package for China, which is battling to stem the coronavirus outbreak, with the island nation's leaders stressing they had the utmost confidence in Beijing to weather the crisis.

The coronavirus, which was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has infected more than 17,000 people around the world, killing more than 360.

Singapore's health minister Gan Kim Yong on Monday told parliament that the coronavirus had become "not just a problem for China but for the world".

"We have to work together and collaborate with each other. For this reason, Singapore will be putting together an assistance package to help communities in China affected by the novel coronavirus," he said, without elaborating on what the package would entail.

His comments came just days after Singapore barred all foreign passport holders travelling from mainland China from entering or transiting through the city state, becoming the first Southeast Asian country to do. The United States made a similar move hours later, with Indonesia, Australia and the Philippines following suit over the weekend.

Other Asian countries including Japan and Malaysia have taken less drastic steps, restricting only Chinese travellers from Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.

In a conversation Saturday with his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated that the World Health Organisation (WHO) did not recommend measures to restrict international travel and trade, prompting concerns that Singapore's move would be seen in a negative light.

China has been Singapore's largest trading partner since 2013, and the city state is China's largest foreign investor.

With about 250,000 Chinese tourists flocking to Singapore each month, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong noted on Friday that the travel ban would "hurt" the island nation, with national development minister Lawrence Wong saying that the number of Chinese tourists had already fallen by about 80 per cent since the virus outbreak.