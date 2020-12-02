Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?

At least in layman eyes, Hong Kong looks like it should be far more vulnerable than Singapore to the spread of the coronavirus.

After all, it has 13 border crossings with mainland China, where the disease is thought to have originated in a market in Wuhan, Hubei province, while Singapore is more than 3,500km away.

So why is it then that the two places have such a similar number of infections, with Hong Kong only surpassing Singapore's count on Tuesday, when figures as of 8pm showed 49 confirmed cases (and one death) in Hong Kong and 47 confirmed cases in Singapore?

Some experts suggest the answer is, at least in part, due to standards of detection.

Health care experts say the Singapore government's approach of actively weeding out those affected could explain its relatively high number of cases, while Hong Kong's relatively low number might mean there could be silent carriers within the community.

Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious disease expert at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, suggested Singapore was detecting more cases because it gave an incentive for citizens to come forward when they were unwell, and citizens in general trusted the government.

For example, the health ministry is providing financial help to Singaporeans, permanent residents and work pass holders who are quarantined, such as giving $100 to the self-employed, and to employers of those who are in isolation.

He added that if Singaporeans were sick with the coronavirus, they could get free medical treatment.

"You are not short changed at all so there is no reason to stay away and hide," said Leong. "Essentially, it is a get-out-of-jail-free card, and the idea is to draw every [potential] case out into the open and get tested."

By doing so, officials hope to ring fence clusters of local transmission through identification of those who have come in to contact with the confirmed cases and having them quarantined and tested, to prevent the virus from spreading.

Singapore authorities have identified three possible clusters: a health products shop that catered primarily to Chinese tourists; a church; and a business event at Grand Hyatt Singapore, at which a Malaysian, two South Koreans and a Briton are thought to have been infected.

"We are looking very hard for cases, and the harder you look, the more cases you'll find. The upturn [in cases] will come down later because we are actively quarantining," said Leong.

He said Singapore's neighbouring countries were likely to have a lot more cases but they were not "looking hard enough".

Building management staff screen visitors and tenants of a building in the financial district of Singapore. PHOTO: AFP

There have been fears that Indonesia, which has close links with China, was under-reporting cases, with officials saying that Indonesian nationals evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak, would not need to be tested for the virus.

Jeremy Lim, a partner at global consultancy firm Oliver Wyman's health and life sciences practice, said more developed nations tended to have better detection - and reporting - of cases, more "sophisticated" contact tracing, and a wider availability of test kits.

"Better hospitals tend to have higher rates, at least initially, of medication errors and other avoidable events," he said.

"It is not just because the culture of transparency is stronger and motivation for learning higher, but the resources that can be invested in tracking events."

On test kits, he said that Singapore's research institutes had developed their own test kits and had sent 10,000 of them to aid virus-hit communities in Wuhan.

"More testing means more cases," said Lim.

Leong said Singaporeans also had a high level of trust in their government.