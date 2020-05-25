Covid-19: 344 new cases recorded on Monday

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 344 new coronavirus cases in Singapore today (May 25).

Out of these, the vast majority are cases involving work permit holders residing in dormitories and four are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents.

The lower number of cases today is partly due to fewer tests being conducted, said MOH.

This brings the total number of cases to 31,960, with 14,876 patients discharged and 23 deaths.

MOH will share more details in its update later tonight.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

melissagoh@asiaone.com