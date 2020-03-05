Covid-19 numbers in Singapore push past 18,000 with 657 new cases

The Ministry of Health has reported 657 new coronavirus cases in Singapore today (May 3).

Out of these, 10 are Singaporeans and Permanent Residents — many of whom are linked cases.

The vast majority of the remaining new cases are are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

This would be a 210 increase from yesterday's additional 447 cases.

MOH noted that the number of cases among migrant workers have been fluctuating in the past few days due to clearance of backlogged cases by a laboratory, and is working to stabilise its operations.

Further details on today's tally will be published later this evening.

This brings the total number of cases to 18,205, with 1,347 patients discharged and 17 deaths.

