'Crazy uncle' spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path

Some people take the motivational quote "make your own path in life" way too literally.

Take this driver, for example, who was spotted cruising in his sedan along East Coast Park on one of its cycling paths on Friday morning (Oct 18).

The unusual sight was caught on camera by a jogger who shared it on SG Road Vigilante - SGRV's Facebook page.

A black Nissan Sunny had sped past him while he was in the midst of his run. While he initially thought it was just a police vehicle, his suspicions got the better of him.

He followed behind the car as it routed around East Coast Lagoon Food Village before it came to a halt. Upon closer inspection, the driver turned out to be an "uncle" while his passengers were a group of ladies.

According to the jogger, the driver claimed that he was merely trying to find his way out. However, when pointed out that he could have exited via a carpark at an earlier turn, the driver ignored him and sped off once more.

Worried that the car would pose a threat to other park users, the jogger continued to follow the car until it safely left the car park.

He shared that regardless of whether the driver made a genuine wrong turn or not, the speed at which he was driving could have caused serious injuries should he have collided with someone.

"Used to worry about speeding PMDs, now must also worry about crazy uncles."

Netizens were stunned by the incident, some of them questioning how it was possible for anyone to mistake a cycling path for the road.

As if the driver's behaviour wasn't worrying enough, one particular netizen's sleuthing uncovered that the car's road tax had actually expired a few months prior in July.

According to One Motoring, it is an offense to use the vehicle on the road without a valid road tax, and should the driver fail to renew his road tax within six months, he would be liable to be prosecuted in court.

