Cupping procedure at Aljunied massage centre leaves man in pain with angry red, blistered skin

A man in Singapore had hoped to get relief for his bodily aches and pains but instead ended up with burns and a blistered back instead.

A 36-year-old Filipino chef in Singapore claimed he suffered burns on his back which blistered after visiting a massage centre for Chinese cupping treatment.

In traditional Chinese therapy, cupping involves warming the air in a glass or "cup" with a flame and inverting it over the skin to create suction.

The man, identified as John in media reports, shared that after the treatment, he felt a burning pain on his skin.

Speaking about the incident to Lianhe Wanbao, John said he and his wife had passed by the massage centre on July 28 and decided to go in for a massage and cupping treatment.

The centre provided other services such as foot reflexology as well.

It was his first time undergoing the alternative Chinese treatment but he decided to try it out as he was "under a lot of stress lately", and suffered from body aches.

Despite the excruciating pain after the session, John wasn't sure if it was normal as he had never done it before. His wife who also went through the treatment, however, was fine.

"The next day, the pain got worse, and blisters appeared on my back," said John, who had to sleep on his front for two nights due to the pain.

Photos of John's back showed his back covered in angry red marks that had turned grey-ish black in some areas as well as blisters on his right shoulder.

Afraid that he'd be forced to go on medical leave, John didn't see a doctor and continued to go to work.

In response to the allegations, the 41-year-old boss of the massage centre told Wanbao that she had received a complaint from John through WhatsApp.

She explained that what John experienced could reactions due to "dampness" or sensitive skin. She advised John to see a doctor and promised to compensate him for the medical bill.

However, she said John only requested for a refund, which she processed.

According to the Chinese evening paper, John said the wounds on his skin has since scabbed over and showed signs of healing.

