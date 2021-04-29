Cyclist swerves through traffic at River Valley, even takes hands off handlebar; police investigating

Rebellious or simply reckless?

In a video uploaded on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page on April 27, a man was captured on camera cycling through traffic on River Valley Road.

In the first few seconds of the video, the man was seen cycling in the middle of the two lanes with his shirt unbuttoned, revealing his bare chest – at the same time taking his hands off the handlebar, letting them dangle on his sides.

In one instance, the cyclist could be seen riding in between the left and right lanes while putting his right hand out – encouraging the car to overtake.

As the car moved forward, and in one swift motion, he reached out his right hand and held the car for several seconds while the driver hit the brakes.

The blaring car horn could be heard as the driver tried to avoid the bicycle – wobbling slightly – in that precarious situation.

He then cycled away, weaving through traffic carelessly.

In the junction of River Valley Road and Clemenceau Avenue, the cyclist abruptly changed lanes, cutting in front of the vehicle recording this footage.

Just a few moments after he switched lanes abruptly, he raised his both hands in the air and continued cycling without holding the handlebar.

In a statement to AsiaOne, the police confirm that a report was lodged and investigations are currently ongoing.

Recently, a video of a group of cyclists disobeying traffic laws posted early this month prompted calls to register all bicycles.

An expert panel will examine current road rules for cyclists to determine if tests and licenses are needed for riding on the roads.

On April 12, Senior Minister of State of Transport Chee Hong Tat said the Active Mobility Advisory Panel will take a few months to conduct this review while seeking feedback from the public.

The panel will weigh the pros and cons of licensing cyclists and study the rules of bicycle registration in other countries.

Under the Road Traffic Act, a person who rides a bicycle on the road must ride it as near as possible to the far left edge of the road. Cyclists should not weave through vehicles in traffic and should not hold on to the back or side of motor vehicles.

