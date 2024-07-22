'Cynical manipulation of a child's love': Man who raped step-granddaughter gets 20 years' jail

SINGAPORE — A man who sexually abused his step-granddaughter for close to 10 years, starting from when she was three years old, often prefaced his acts by asking her if she loved him.

When she was 11, he raped her while she was getting ready for school.

On July 22, the man, who is now 51 years old, was sentenced to 20 years' jail. He cannot be caned as he is above the age of 50.

In sentencing him, High Court Judge Dedar Singh Gill described the man's routine of asking the victim if she loved him as "wicked".

"This was a cynical manipulation of a granddaughter's love for her grandfather," said the judge.

Noting that the man had also violated the girl before he took her to school, Justice Gill added: "This is not a way any girl should start her school day."

The man had pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated rape, one charge of aggravated sexual assault by penetration, and two charges of aggravated outrage of modesty.

Nine other charges were taken into consideration. They include five charges for serious sexual assaults committed on the girl, as well as one charge of molesting a second victim — the man's step-niece, who was then between four and six years old.

He cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the identity of the victim, who is now 14 years old.

The man and his wife — the girl's biological grandmother — were the victim's primary caregivers since she was born. She referred to them as "Baba" and "Mama".

The girl's biological parents were largely absent from her life, and she had sporadic contact with them, but no further details were revealed in court.

She lived with her grandmother, her grandmother's husband, and her aunt. The grandmother was granted legal guardianship of the girl in 2014.

The girl's step-grandfather started molesting her in 2012, when she was only three years old.

While he was alone at home with the girl, he pulled her towards him and asked her if she loved him.

After she readily replied that she did, he took her hand and made her touch him.

After this incident, he started making her perform oral sex on him, when she was between four and six years old.

Prosecutors told the court that the girl did not understand the nature of the acts at the time.

On one occasion in 2014, she giggled at the man after he abused her at the common corridor outside their flat.

Over time, the assaults became more intrusive and frequent.

He abused her several times a month, either in the mornings before he took her to school or in the evenings. Each time, he asked the victim if she loved him.

One morning in October 2021, when the victim was about to change into her school uniform, he pulled her to the sofa in the living room, and asked her if she loved him.

After she replied in the affirmative, he raped her.

The girl suffered in silence and did not tell anyone about the abuse out of fear of breaking up the family.

On Sept 28, 2022, she started sobbing at her friend's desk. The friend alerted a teacher.

The victim then broke down in tears and revealed to the teacher that she had been abused.

The matter was raised to the Ministry of Social and Family Development, and the girl was taken to make a police report.

On July 22, Deputy Public Prosecutor Grace Chua sought 20 to 22 years' jail for the 51-year-old man.

She said in written submissions: "Nothing can restore (the victim's) innocence, which the accused had ruthlessly ripped from her in close to 10 years of sexual abuse."

The DPP said the girl was so conditioned that she knew once the accused asked if she loved him that sexual assault would follow.

Defence counsel Wayne Ong sought 17½ years' jail, saying that his client had pleaded guilty at an early stage.

