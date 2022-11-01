Daily roundup: 1,679 sq ft penthouse at Copen Grand sold for $2.173m, a record for new launch ECs — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 1,679 sq ft penthouse at Copen Grand sold for $2.173m, a record for new launch ECs

Much has been said about Copen Grand - the first executive condominium in Tengah Town.

Less than a week after its sales gallery opened on Oct 7, the 639-unit project saw around 20,700 visitors throng its showroom, 2,300 e-applications from prospective buyers and by the end of its first day of launch on Oct 22, about 465 units bought (a 73 per cent sell-through)...» READ MORE

2. Forging ahead in life: Infantry soldier celebrates his ORD by proposing in front of NS buddies

The moment Nur'Shalinie said "yes" (left) and Norirfaandy being paraded by his NS buddies.

Screengrabs/TikTok/Shaaarosz

Oh, the sweet smell of freedom.

The day a full-time national serviceman (NSF) becomes an Operationally Ready National Serviceman (NSman) is a life milestone in itself.... » READ MORE

3. ‘I’m more interested in my plants’: Jacelyn Tay says she needs no man, not even for sex

Jacelyn Tay says she doesn't need a man. PHOTO: Instagram/Jacelyn Tay

Some of us may claim we don't need a man, but actress-turned-health coach Jacelyn Tay really lives by the philosophy.... » READ MORE

4. Intruder alert: Otters devour koi after sneaking into Bedok temple and factories

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

After the long Deepavali weekend, a Bedok factory owner returned back to his office only to find all 20 of his koi decimated... » READ MORE