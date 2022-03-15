Daily roundup: 2 men smash plates, threaten staff at Punggol restaurant; police investigating — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 2 men smash plates, threaten staff at Punggol restaurant; police investigating

While diners were tucking into their meals last Saturday (March 12), a pair of men caused a scene at a Punggol eatery... » READ MORE

2. 'I might have died': Man slashed in Buangkok incident says doctor told him attacker was aiming for his neck

The victim (in red bermudas) struggling with the attacker. PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

The man who was attacked by a sword-wielding man on Monday (March 14) afternoon recounted that a doctor... » READ MORE

3. This made my day: Daughter buys LV bag for mother who felt she 'didn't look good enough' to enter store

PHOTO: TikTok/minxchen

Affected by her mother's comment about not looking good enough to enter a Louis Vuitton store, a young woman took to fulfilling her mother's wish... » READ MORE

4. Customers vomit after finding maggots in Changi Village nasi lemak chicken wing

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Irvin Yio, Facebook/Changi Famous Food Centre Pte Ltd

What was supposed to be a sumptuous nasi lemak meal at Changi Village turned out to be anything but... » READ MORE

