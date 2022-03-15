Daily roundup: 2 men smash plates, threaten staff at Punggol restaurant; police investigating — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 2 men smash plates, threaten staff at Punggol restaurant; police investigating
While diners were tucking into their meals last Saturday (March 12), a pair of men caused a scene at a Punggol eatery... » READ MORE
2. 'I might have died': Man slashed in Buangkok incident says doctor told him attacker was aiming for his neck
The man who was attacked by a sword-wielding man on Monday (March 14) afternoon recounted that a doctor... » READ MORE
3. This made my day: Daughter buys LV bag for mother who felt she 'didn't look good enough' to enter store
Affected by her mother's comment about not looking good enough to enter a Louis Vuitton store, a young woman took to fulfilling her mother's wish... » READ MORE
4. Customers vomit after finding maggots in Changi Village nasi lemak chicken wing
What was supposed to be a sumptuous nasi lemak meal at Changi Village turned out to be anything but... » READ MORE
