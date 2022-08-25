Daily roundup: 37-year-old CEO in early stage of buying $55.5 million Belmont Park GCB — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 37-year-old CEO in early stage of buying $55.5 million Belmont Park GCB

The freehold property that Dr Adhiwana is buying comes with a two-storey bungalow and a swimming pool. It sits on land that cascades downwards... » READ MORE

2. Girls' Generation's Tiffany arrives at Changi Airport via elite private terminal, gifts autographed album to staff

PHOTO: Instagram/Tiffany Young

Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young has only just arrived in Singapore and she's already sharing the love with us... » READ MORE

3. Losing 42kg in under 2 years: Singapore woman achieves feat mostly by walking

PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/Eggtingg

Jasmin Ting knew it was time to take action when climbing up a flight of stairs proved too much of a struggle for her... » READ MORE

4. 'I will end your life right now': Secondary school student taunts and threatens teacher in class

PHOTO: Reddit/Shakiraleftboob

It is one thing to disagree with your teacher but quite another to behave aggressively towards him... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com