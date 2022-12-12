Daily roundup: 5 best ways to reduce your income tax in Singapore (2022) — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 5 best ways to reduce your income tax in Singapore (2022)

Tax season for Year of Assessment (YA) 2022 may not be until March next year, but now is in fact the time to start preparing for it... » READ MORE

2. 'They were trying to drag me out of the bed': Man recalls 'strange encounters' in ICU after open-heart surgery

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Vinnography

It's probably safe to say the intensive care unit (ICU) is a place most of us hope to never land in.

One former patient shared his uncomfortable two-day experience in an ICU ward at a local hospital following his open-heart surgery — but not for reasons you might expect...» READ MORE

3. Money-saving hack? Diners paying for CNY reunion meals in advance to avoid 1% GST increase next year

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

Here's one way to save money for the upcoming Chinese New Year, especially if you intend to eat out at restaurants...» READ MORE

4. 'Unprecedented and staggering': Singaporean woman cheated major international banks of $631m

PHOTO: Unsplash

A former chief financial officer of commodity firm Agritrade International duped 16 financial institutions worldwide into providing her company with millions of dollars in trade financing, causing losses of US$469 million (S$631 million)... » READ MORE

