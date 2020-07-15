Daily roundup: Accessories to make mask-wearing more comfortable and stylish - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Up your face mask game: 'Lanyards' and other accessories to make mask-wearing more comfortable and stylish

With face masks being essential items these days, your wallet, keys and mobile phone are not the only things to remember to bring when you head out...

2. These Jamus Lim-inspired post-GE2020 merchandise are bound to 'warm the cockles of your heart'

If you are still high on election fever or want something to remember this year's election by, the merchandise by local retailer Singaplex will certainly be up your alley and are guaranteed to "warm the cockles of your heart"...

3. Pull your mask under your chin while eating out in Phase 2? Here's why you shouldn't

Once we pull the mask under our chin, it is possible for germs to transfer to the mask and subsequently to our face when we put the mask back on...

4. East Coast plan meme gets turned into $2 stickers for donation drive, raises $1,000 for charity

In any case, perhaps Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat would be glad to know that his verbal stumble led to some good: $1,000 donated to charity...