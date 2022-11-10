Daily roundup: Aloysius Pang's final film The Antique Shop gets Dec 1 release date — and other top stories today

1. Aloysius Pang’s final film The Antique Shop gets Dec 1 release date

Horror movie The Antique Shop finally has a Singapore release date.

Fans can watch Aloysius Pang's final project on the big screen starting next month.

2. Mr Classy turns creepy: Woman says hitch driver offered free ride for 'something in return'

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

This woman thought that she had found a "Mr Classy" who would send her home for free late at night.

But it turns out that the offer from the private hitch driver came with a catch.

3. 'You think I'm interested in your f****** law?' Passenger rages at SIA cabin crew for not getting him water

PHOTO:TikTok/Simplyhappy777

The life of a cabin crew is already challenging in itself, so it doesn't help when an unruly passenger kicks up a fuss onboard.

This male passenger behaved in an unruly manner toward a male cabin crew and even threatened him.

4.CNA presenter Julie Yoo faints during live broadcast due to 'low blood sugar and dehydration'

Screengrab/YouTube

CNA presenter Julie Yoo fainted while live on air on Wednesday (Nov 9) evening.

Her co-host Jack Board, who was beside her, then went to her aid.