Daily roundup: Ang Mo Kio resident dumps sofa and blocks corridor, receives scathing 'love letters' from neighbours - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Ang Mo Kio resident dumps sofa and blocks corridor, receives scathing 'love letters' from neighbours

People have different ways of dealing with conflicts, and it seems like these exasperated residents prefer taking a more scathing yet non-confrontational approach to admonish a neighbour for obstructing lift access in their block...» READ MORE

2. 12 years of content gone: Singapore influencer in tears after Instagram deactivates her account for posting this video

PHOTO: Instagram/Polkadopeeee

For 12 years, influencer Vanessa Tam, also known as Polkadope, painstakingly built up her career on Instagram.

But overnight, all of her precious content disappeared after her account was suddenly suspended and deactivated...» READ MORE

3. 'Cannot take curry sauce': McDonald's customer denied condiment after buying 4-piece nuggets — what does their policy say?

PHOTO: TikTok/Nearbykoala

To many Singaporeans, having Chicken McNuggets from McDonald's just isn't the same without curry sauce.

It's no wonder that TikTok user Sonia was left surprised and confused when her request for a tub of McDonald's curry sauce at its Parklane outlet was denied. After all, she had purchased a four-piece box...» READ MORE

4. 'Dirty all my washed clothes with soy sauce': Neighbour hangs pork belly outside Bukit Batok HDB window

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Complaint Singapore

Before taking your laundry out, look up. But no, not for signs of rain.

Slabs of raw pork hung alongside freshly laundered clothing — that's the sight that greeted one resident of a Bukit Batok HDB block recently... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com