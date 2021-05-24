Daily roundup: Bad news, BTS' collab with McDonald's is delayed - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Bad news for BTS fans: The boyband's collab with McDonald's is coming out later than expected

The fast food chain cited Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) as the reason for doing so...

2. Family that likely started Changi Airport Covid-19 cluster didn't arrive from India

PHOTO: The Straits Times

India has banned all international commercial services to and from Singapore since March last year...

3. Man, 40, arrested after he was filmed assaulting fellow commuter on MRT

PHOTO: Facebook/Edward Likes

He was seen punching, kicking, and stomping on a fellow commuter...

4. 60-year-old goes to mall to withdraw cash, ends up spending $2,400 at beauty care store

PHOTO: The New Paper

Her 60-year-old mother, who had never used skincare products, had made four Nets transactions in two hours...