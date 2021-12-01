Daily roundup: Bangkok's Ratchada Train Night Market is back with a new name after rumours that it's gone for good — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Bangkok's Ratchada Train Night Market is back with a new name after rumours that it's gone for good

A few months back, photos of a ghost town-like Ratchada Train Night Market circulated on the internet and there were rumours that it had permanently shuttered... » READ MORE

2. 'This is karma': Mark Lee on how Marcus Chin returned from JB penniless after breaking up with girlfriend

PHOTO: Mark Lee

Screengrab/YouTube

Although they are good friends, Mark Lee doesn't mince his words when speaking about Marcus Chin... » READ MORE

3. Singapore tightens border measures from Dec 3, halts further easing of social measures over Omicron fears

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

The relaxation of social measures will be paused, and travellers entering Singapore will face stricter rules from 11.59pm on Thursday (Dec 2), as the country acts to buy time amid the spread of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant around the world... » READ MORE

4. I've kept my HIV diagnosis and sexuality a secret from my family for 9 years. Here's why

PHOTO: Pexels

Weston (not his real name) leads a double life... » READ MORE

